Karnataka election 2023: In a first, vote-from-home facility for senior citizens and PwD voters announced

The Election Commission announced election dates for the Karnataka election 2023. It said that for the first time, home voting facility will be there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh voters above the age of 80 years and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD (persons with disability) voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the number citizen voters increased by 32 percent since 2018 when the last assembly election were held. With this, there are 12.15 lakh voters above the age of 80 years in Karnataka as of now.

The CEC added that the number of voters with disability increased by 150 percent since the last election. There are 5,55,073 PwD voters in Karnataka as of March 2023.

As of March 3, 2023, there are 9,17,241 first-time voters, 2,62,42,561 male voters, 2,59,26,319 women voters. "All voters who will turn 18 by April 1, 2023 can vote in this election and 41,312 transgenders have been registered in electoral rolls," Kumar said. he gender ratio in the state stands at 988, the Election Commission said.

The commission also expressed concerns over lower percent voting in Bengaluru and other polling stations. The EC is strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power. "2400 Static Surveillance teams will be deployed to keep strict vigil," the EC said.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is due to expire on May 25. Elections are to be scheduled for 224 assembly constituencies in the state. As per the electoral roll published, over 5.21 crore electors are registered, out of which approximately 5.55 lakh are PwD electors.

Karnataka politics

In July 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Karnataka after the collapse of the coalition government of JD(S) and the Congress, which was formed after the 2018 election.

The BJP managed to secure the support of several rebel MLAs from the coalition, who later joined the BJP and won by-elections. The BJP currently has 121 MLAs in the assembly, while the Congress has 70 and the JD(S) has 30. The BJP also changed the chief minister during its tenure, with BS Yediyurappa resigning in July 2021 and being replaced by Basavaraj Bommai.

The JD(S), led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, is likely to play a crucial role in the election, as it can be a possible king-maker in favour of either of the two major parties in case of a hung assembly. The JD(S) has been maintaining an neutral stance from both the BJP and the Congress.