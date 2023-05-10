Karnataka election 2023 | Nearly 21% voter turnout recorded till 11 am — a look at the tally in past polls

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2013 commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Karnataka recorded 20.99 percent voter turnout till 11 am as the voting for the 224 assembly seats began on Wednesday. The highest percentage was in the coastal district of Udupi (13.28 per cent) and the lowest in Chamarajanagar district (5.75 per cent) till 9 am, news agency PTI reported. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2013 commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm on Wednesday.

In the initial hours, Bengaluru's voting percentage is par with the state average, News 18 reported. The BJP, meanwhile, hopes to see a large turnout in Bengaluru as it has large supporter base in the city.

In 2018, the state had recorded the highest turnout at 72.13, the then Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar had told PTI. Here's a look at voter turnout in past Karnataka assembly elections.

Year Voter turnout (approximate) 2023 8.26% till 9 am 2018 72.57 2013 71.45 2008 64.68 2004 65.17 1999 67.65 1994 68.59 1989 67.57

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, actor Kichcha Sudeep, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Yediyurappa and Sudha Murthy were among early voters.

The main electoral fight is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

While the ruling BJP wants to break the 38-year jinx and tighten the grip on its southern stronghold. Karnataka has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985. Meanwhile, the Congress is seeking to wrest power to give the party the much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

"I've been constantly saying that Congress will get 130 plus seats, it may go up to 150 seats also," Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

(Credit: EC)

The results for the 224-member Assembly will be declared on May 13.

What happened in 2028 Karnataka election

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress at 80, JD(S) 37. There was one independent member, while BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party (KPJP) had one legislator each.

In the outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, JD(S)--29, BSP one, two Independents, Speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignation to join other parties ahead of polls).

(With inputs from PTI)