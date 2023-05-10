Karnataka election 2023 | Nearly 21% voter turnout recorded till 11 am — a look at the tally in past polls

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2013 commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Karnataka recorded 20.99 percent voter turnout till 11 am as the voting for the 224 assembly seats began on Wednesday. The highest percentage was in the coastal district of Udupi (13.28 per cent) and the lowest in Chamarajanagar district (5.75 per cent) till 9 am, news agency PTI reported. The voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2013 commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm on Wednesday.