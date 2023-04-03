Karnataka Election 2023: Feud intensifies in JDS over Hassan Assembly Seat

Hassan assembly seat has become a bone of contention in the family as Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna has regularly expressed her wish to contest from the seat. However, Kumaraswamy, making it clear that she will not be fielded, has been pushing for a "loyal party worker".

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday indicating no change in his stand regarding selection of candidate for Karnataka's Hassan assembly seat, said that his father and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda would take a final decision.

"Several issues regarding the Hassan seat have been discussed (in last night's meeting), it will be decided smoothly. Deve Gowda has gone to Delhi today, once he returns, he will finalise. As I have already said, there is no change in my stand on the Hassan issue, once Deve Gowda returns, it will be decided," Kumaraswamy said.

As per media reports, Kumaraswamy is keen on fielding H P Swaroop — a former Hassan zilla panchayat vice-president and son of former MLA late H S Prakash, from Hassan.

The Southern state of Karnataka is all set to go for Assembly polls on May 10, 2023.

-With inputs from PTI