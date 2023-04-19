Karnataka Election 2023: EC to crack down on campaigns on WhatsApp

The EC is all set to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct on the online content posted by all political parties and their candidates. As per Supreme Court orders, political parties and candidates interested in advertising must have prior permission.

With the assembly election in Karnataka closing in, the Election Commission (EC) is closely monitoring political advertisements on the popular messaging platform WhatsApp. As per a News18 report, EC had decided to take legal action against troll pages and WhatsApp group admins carrying out political campaigns on behalf of parties or their candidates.

Political advertisements will now require pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) both at the district & state levels. To keep track of political advertisements and for complaints regarding any violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) or any other provisions, the EC has already appointed Social Media Nodal Officers for the state.

Moreover, the EC is all set to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct on the online content posted by all political parties and their candidates. As per Supreme Court orders, political parties and candidates interested in advertising must have prior permission.

The Southern state of Karnataka will witness a single-phase voting on May 10, 2023, with EC declaring the result on May 13, 2023. The state is expected to witness a tuff fight between BJP, Congress and JDS.