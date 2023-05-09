Karnataka election 2023 | From vote timings to restrictions imposed — Your guide to the polls

Karnataka election 2023 | The elections to the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka will take place on May 10. Check out all the details here.

The much-awaited Karnataka Assembly election 2023 is all set to take place on Wednesday, May 10. Here's your guide to the high-decibel election that will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

1. When is the voting for the Karnataka election in 2023?

2. How many assembly seats are there in Karnataka?

There are 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. A political party needs 113 seats to win the elections

3. When and where to track the Karnataka election?

CNBTV-18.com for all the latest updates on Karnataka polls. One can tune in tofor all the latest updates on Karnataka polls.

One can also go to the website of the Election Commission of India for the latest updates.

4. Are there any special provisions for senior citizens and persons with disability (PwD) voters?

For the first time in Karnataka, the Election Commission announced a voting-from-home facility for senior citizens aged over 80 years and benchmarked PwD voters.

5. Is there any special app to track voting and election updates?

There's a Chunav App which people can download on their mobile phones. The app provides information on the election schedule. People can also know about the contesting candidates, their polling booths, parking location, queue status, and previous election details on the app. The facility to book wheelchairs and pick up facility is also available.

6. Which documents to carry with yourself during voting?

Any one of these:

> Aadhar card

> PAN card

> Passport

> Driving license

> Pension document

> MNREGA job card

> Passbook

> Smart card

> Health insurance Smart card

> Official identity card

> Unique disability ID card

> Service identity card

7. What is restricted for the general public during election time?

These are restricted from 6 pm on Monday to 6 pm on Wednesday

Insurance of order under CrPC 144

> Restriction of political functionaries

> Dry day

> No use of loudspeaker

> No political ads in digital media

8. When are the exit poll results?

9. When are the Karnataka election results?

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

10. Which are key parties in the fray?

The BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) are in fray.

11. Know your candidate in Karnataka election