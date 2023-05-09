Karnataka election 2023 | From vote timings to restrictions imposed — Your guide to the polls

By Akriti Anand

Karnataka election 2023 | The elections to the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka will take place on May 10. Check out all the details here.

The much-awaited Karnataka Assembly election 2023 is all set to take place on Wednesday, May 10. Here's your guide to the high-decibel election that will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

1. When is the voting for the Karnataka election in 2023? The voting for Karnataka polls will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm on Wednesday, May 10. 2. How many assembly seats are there in Karnataka? There are 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. A political party needs 113 seats to win the elections