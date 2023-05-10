English
Karnataka election 2023: Clashes between BJP and Congress workers over saffron shawl, witchcraft

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 12:58:48 PM IST (Updated)

Karnataka election 2023 | While the BJP alleged that sorcery was being done by Congress workers, the latter rejected the allegations.

Congress and BJP workers engaged in a spat in different districts of Karnataka as the voting for the 224 assembly election was underway in the southern state. A scuffle was reported at polling booth number 103 on Jogimatti Road in Chitradurga Wednesday morning.

The Congress workers alleged that BJP workers were telling voters not to vote for "anti-nationals", News 18 Kannada reported. According to a Hindustan Times report, both the workers of Congress and the BJP were seen hurling abuses at each other and disrupting the traffic on polling day. These people are said to be the booth workers of the BJP and the Congress party in the Old Mysuru region.
Follow Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE updates here
