Karnataka election 2023 | Congress, BJP lodge complaint against each other over poll code violation

The Congress alleged that cookers and other inducement materials were found at Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru. The BJP reportedly said Siddaramaiah distributed cash in Varuna in Mysuru.
As the Karnataka Assembly elections are around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have lodged complaints against each other with the Election Commission (EC), alleging violations in the Model Code of Conduct.
While the Congress alleged that cookers and other inducement materials were found at Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru, the BJP charged that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah distributed cash in Varuna in Mysuru, news agency PTI reported.
According to reports, Congress candidate and former minister Krishna Byre Gowda filed a complaint, saying that about six days ago, GST officers raided a premise and seized the inducement material worth Rs 3.6 crore.
Meanwhile, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, in his complaint on Wednesday alleged Siddaramaiah went to his constituency and distributed money.
This came after a video showing Congress state president DK Shivakumar "throwing cash" among people during an election campaign in Mandya on Tuesday triggered an uproar. The police registered a non-cognisable offence against him.
As the Model Code of Conduct is enforced in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car was checked by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission as he was on his way to Sri Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapur.
Assembly elections in Karnataka would be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. Check full poll schedule here
