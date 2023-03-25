Karnataka Election 2023: Congress announces first list of 124 candidates, Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna

Siddaramaiah will contest from his son’s constituency Varuna this time while DK Shivkumar will contest from his Kanakapura constituency. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections soon.

The Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates for 124 seats for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar are among the prominent leaders who have been named in the first list.

Siddaramaiah will contest from his son’s constituency Varuna this time while DK Shivkumar will contest from his Kanakapura constituency. Siddaramaiah is a sitting MLA from Badami constituency in Bagalkot district.

The other prominent leaders who feature in this list include Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge, who will be contesting from the Chitapur constituency; MB Patil from Babaleswar and Dinesh Gundurao from Gandhinagar constituency.

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara will be fielded from Koratagere constituency while former minister and senior congress leader KH Muniappa will contest from Devanahalli.

91-year-old senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has been given a ticket from the Davanagere South constituency and his son S S Mallikarjun will contest from Davanagere North.

Earlier, in December last year, Janata Dal (Secular) had also announced a list of 93 candidates whereas Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to announce its list.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections soon. The polling for the 224 seats should be completed by the last week of May. The term of the current Karnataka Assembly is going to end on May 24.