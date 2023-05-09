English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates here

Karnataka election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates here

Karnataka election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates here
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 5:26:27 PM IST (Published)

The ruling party released its first list consisting of 189 candidates on April 11. The second list of 23 candidates came out on April 12, the third with 10 candidates on April 17 and the fourth and final list of two candidates on April 19.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of all candidates for the single-phased elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his constituency Shiggaon.

The saffron party has also fielded BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra from the Shikaripur seat.
Voting for the Karnataka election 2023 will take place on Wednesday, May 10, and results will be announced on Saturday, May 13.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X