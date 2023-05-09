Karnataka election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates here

The ruling party released its first list consisting of 189 candidates on April 11. The second list of 23 candidates came out on April 12, the third with 10 candidates on April 17 and the fourth and final list of two candidates on April 19.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of all candidates for the single-phased elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his constituency Shiggaon.

The saffron party has also fielded BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra from the Shikaripur seat.

Voting for the Karnataka election 2023 will take place on Wednesday, May 10, and results will be announced on Saturday, May 13.