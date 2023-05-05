Karnataka Election 2023: Candidates' wealth surges — who's the richest

Karnataka Election 2023: Average assets per candidate rose to over Rs 12.3 crore from Rs 7.5 crore in 2018. Here's a party-wise list of the richie riches in Karnataka politics.

Poll-bound Karnataka tops the list among the states with the highest average assets per minister, as per the data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In the state, which is set to go to poll on May 10, about 592 candidates, or 23 percent of total number in the fray, have declared assets worth more than Rs 5 crore.

In the previous elections held in 2018, the average assets per candidate stood at Rs 7.54 crore. This time, the average assets per candidate have increased to Rs 12.26 crore. A total of 2,856 candidates are contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections.

As per the ADR data, a total of 27 ministers in Karnataka have average assets worth Rs 34.6 crore each.

Karnataka is followed by Andhra Pradesh where the average assets per minister stood at Rs 27.9 crore. The third spot is occupied by Maharashtra, where the average assets per minister amounted to Rs 22.4 crore.

ALSO READ | BJP in Karnataka failed across sectors, claims report card by civil rights group

Candidates with highest value of assets

The ADR data revealed that 592 candidates or 23 percent of the total candidates in Karnataka elections have declared assets worth more than Rs 5 crore while 272 candidates or 11 percent of the total have declared assets worth Rs 2-5 crore.

Shazia Tarannum, the wife of Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu, topped the list of the wealthiest candidates with total declared assets worth over Rs 1,674 crore. Tarannum is an Independent candidate contesting from the Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru.

BJP’s N. Nagaraj (MTB) was next on the list with Rs 1,609 crore worth of assets, while Karnataka Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar occupied the third spot with total assets worth Rs 1,413 crore.

Party wise data

For Congress’ 221 candidates, the average assets per candidate stood at Rs 49.83 crore, while for the 224 BJP candidates, the same stood at Rs 39.41 crore.

For the 208 JDS candidates, the average assets per candidate was Rs 24.45 crore and the same was Rs 4.25 crore for 208 AAP candidates.

Here is a party-wise list of key richest candidates contesting in the Karnataka elections:

BJP

M.T.B. Nagaraj: Rs 1,614.5 crore.

Munirathna: Rs 293 crore.

B.Y. Vijayendra: Rs 126 crore.

R. Ashok: Rs 75.73 crore.

B. Sriramulu: Rs 62.68 crore.

Basavaraj Bommai: Rs 52 crore.

V. Somanna: Rs 31.61 crore.

Basavaraj Mattimod: Rs 20.95 crore.

C.N. Ashwathnarayan: Rs 4 crore.

JDS

Govindarajanagar Priyakrishna: Rs 1,156.83 crore.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Rs 74.81 crore.

H.D. Kumaraswamy: Rs 46.57 crore.

H.D. Revanna: Rs 37.37 crore.

B.A. Mohiuddin Bava: Rs 24.59 crore.

G.T. Devegowda: Rs 19.42 crore.

Congress

D.K. Shivakumar: Rs 1,358 crore.

Byrathi Suresh: Rs 648.12 crore.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa: Rs 292.83 crore.

Anjali Nimbalkar: Rs 13.15 crore.

Ganesh Hukkeri: Rs 12.13 crore.

U.T. Khader: Rs 3.41 crore.