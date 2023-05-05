Karnataka Election 2023: Candidates' wealth surges — who's the richest

Karnataka Election 2023: Average assets per candidate rose to over Rs 12.3 crore from Rs 7.5 crore in 2018. Here's a party-wise list of the richie riches in Karnataka politics.
Poll-bound Karnataka tops the list among the states with the highest average assets per minister, as per the data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In the state, which is set to go to poll on May 10, about 592 candidates, or 23 percent of total number in the fray, have declared assets worth more than Rs 5 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In the previous elections held in 2018, the average assets per candidate stood at Rs 7.54 crore. This time, the average assets per candidate have increased to Rs 12.26 crore. A total of 2,856 candidates are contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections.
As per the ADR data, a total of 27 ministers in Karnataka have average assets worth Rs 34.6 crore each.
Karnataka is followed by Andhra Pradesh where the average assets per minister stood at Rs 27.9 crore. The third spot is occupied by Maharashtra, where the average assets per minister amounted to Rs 22.4 crore.
Candidates with highest value of assets
The ADR data revealed that 592 candidates or 23 percent of the total candidates in Karnataka elections have declared assets worth more than Rs 5 crore while 272 candidates or 11 percent of the total have declared assets worth Rs 2-5 crore.
Shazia Tarannum, the wife of Yusuf Sharif aka KGF Babu, topped the list of the wealthiest candidates with total declared assets worth over Rs 1,674 crore. Tarannum is an Independent candidate contesting from the Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru.
BJP’s N. Nagaraj (MTB) was next on the list with Rs 1,609 crore worth of assets, while Karnataka Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar occupied the third spot with total assets worth Rs 1,413 crore.
ALSO READ | Karnataka election: Bengaluru's techies call for new government to address and tackle traffic, corruption
Party wise data
For Congress’ 221 candidates, the average assets per candidate stood at Rs 49.83 crore, while for the 224 BJP candidates, the same stood at Rs 39.41 crore.
For the 208 JDS candidates, the average assets per candidate was Rs 24.45 crore and the same was Rs 4.25 crore for 208 AAP candidates.
Here is a party-wise list of key richest candidates contesting in the Karnataka elections:
BJP
JDS
Congress