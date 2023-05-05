Karnataka Election 2023: Candidates' wealth surges — who's the richest

Karnataka Election 2023: Average assets per candidate rose to over Rs 12.3 crore from Rs 7.5 crore in 2018. Here's a party-wise list of the richie riches in Karnataka politics.
Poll-bound Karnataka tops the list among the states with the highest average assets per minister, as per the data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In the state, which is set to go to poll on May 10, about 592 candidates, or 23 percent of total number in the fray, have declared assets worth more than Rs 5 crore.
In the previous elections held in 2018, the average assets per candidate stood at Rs 7.54 crore. This time, the average assets per candidate have increased to Rs 12.26 crore. A total of 2,856 candidates are contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections.
As per the ADR data, a total of 27 ministers in Karnataka have average assets worth Rs 34.6 crore each.