Karnataka Election 2023: BJP to launch four 'Vijaya Yatras' ahead of polls

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP to launch four 'Vijaya Yatras' ahead of polls

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP to launch four 'Vijaya Yatras' ahead of polls
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 7, 2023 9:57:24 AM IST (Published)

A central office bearer said the yatras will last only about 18-20 days as the party plans on travelling across a minimum of 12 constituencies a day to cover all 224.

Ahead of this year's upcoming polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched four mega rath yatras in the state of Karnataka under the name "Vijaya Yatras." The four yatras will converge in time for the elections into a mega-finale grand rally where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an address.

The yatras will likely start towards the end of February or the beginning of March, a party source told ANI. They will be launched from four different areas of the state — Dhawangiri, Chamrajnagar, Kittur Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka — and cover all 224 constituencies of the Karnataka legislative assembly.

ALSO READ | Assembly Elections 2023 | A look at party vote share in nine states going to polls
While the yatra is still in its planning stages, top Centre and state leaders are reportedly likely to participate and flag off the yatras. This includes Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state president Nalin Kateel, per sources.
The motive behind the yatra is to make the public aware of the benefits of a "double-engine" government and the sacrifices of the "braves sons of the soil."
"While the Congress leaders patronise Tipu Sultan, we will talk about braves and legends like Kempegowda and Vishweshwaraya," General Secretary CT Ravi told ANI.
The BJP will also provide a report card on the promises they had made last time and talk to beneficiaries of Central and state government schemes.
ALSO READ | Karnataka elections 2023: Congress promises 200 units of free electricity, launches 'Praja Dhwani Yatra'
The Congress party on January 11 launched its own "Praja Dhwani" yatra and has promised all Kannadigas 200 units of free electricity every month if voted into power.
 
