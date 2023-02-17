Karnataka is likely to see elections around April-May as the incumbent Bommai-led 15th Karnataka Legislative Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on May 24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a mega campaign rally in Karnataka to secure its rule in the state for a second term in the upcoming Assembly elections. On March 1, the ruling party will kick off four "Vijay Sankalp" yatras across the southern state.

The yatras starting from four different regions in Karnataka will converge 20 days later for a mega-finale grand rally and an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's what the saffron party has planned to ensure it forms the government in 16th Legislative Assembly in Karnataka:

When is the rally?

All four rallies will officially begin March 1 and last approximately 20 days. A party source had previously told ANI that it was likely to begin towards the end of February or beginning of March.

Where will the rally occur?

The four yatras will be launched from four different areas — Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kittur and Kalyan. The rally will cover all 224 constituencies of the state. The party plans on travelling across an average of 12 constituencies a day to make this possible, a party source said.

Who will participate in the yatra?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the mega-finale grand rally in Karnataka on the culmination of the four yatras.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to join in. Others to be part of the rally are BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP State President Nalin Kateel, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan.

What is the party's objective?

During the "Vijay Sankalp Yatras", top party brass will contact and communicate with Kannadigas through roadshows, public meetings and public relations campaigns, ANI reports.

The motive behind the yatra is to make the public aware of the benefits of a "double-engine" government and the sacrifices of the "braves sons of the soil."

"While the Congress leaders patronise Tipu Sultan, we will talk about braves and legends like Kempegowda and Vishweshwaraya," General Secretary CT Ravi had told ANI earlier.

The BJP will also provide a report card on the promises they had made last time and talk to beneficiaries of Central and state government schemes.

The party has already launched two big campaigns in Karnataka to reach out to voters in the state — "Booth Vijay Abhiyan" and "Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan."

A little bit of background

Karnataka is likely to see elections around April-May as the incumbent Bommai-led 15th Karnataka Legislative Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on May 24.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP secured 104 of 224 seats overthrowing the ruling Congress party and establishing itself as the single largest party in the assembly to form a government.

The election, however, led to a hung assembly as the Congress-JD(S) coalition secured a majority of 120 seats and formed the cabinet with former CM HD Kumaraswamy which only last 14 months. The house majority shifted following horse trading and the BJP placed former Yeddiyurapa at the helm.

Speaking to ANI on February 14, Home Minister Amit Shah was confident that the BJP would form its government in Karnataka with full majority this time around.

"In the last two months, I've visited the state five times. I've sensed the pulse of the people of the state and witnessed PM Modi's popularity there," Shah said. "BJP will get a huge mandate."