Karnataka election 2023: BJP releases manifesto, promises voters Nandini milk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday released the saffron party's vision document for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka elections. Nadda released the manifesto in the presence of state BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on May 1.

According to the manifesto document, the party is focusing on six important aspects in its top promises — anna, abhaya, akshara, arogya, abhivruddhi and aadaaya.

Here's everything the BJP has promised voters in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls:

# 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually — during Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali

# Establishing "Atal aahara kendras" in every ward to provide affordable, quality and healthy food

# Establishing Poshane scheme to give BPL households half litre Nandini milk daily and 5 kg shri anna - siri dhanya through monthly ration kits

# Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code- in Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code- in Karnataka

# Launching Saravarigu Suru Yojana to identify 10 lakh housing sites and distribute to homeless beneficiaries

# Matching deposit up to Rs 10,000 on 5-year fixed deposits for SCST women under the Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi scheme

# Consituting Karnataka Residents' Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and improve the ease of living of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru, modernise the grievance redressal mechanism for Karnataka residents

# Upgradation of government schools under the Visvesvaraya Vidya scheme

# Launch Samanvaya Yojana to encourage SMEs and ITIs collaboration and youth employment

# Financial incentives for students in coaching for IAS, KAS, banking and government jobs

# Establish one Namma clinic in each ward under Mission Swasthya Karnataka

# Free annual master health checkup for senior citizens

# Designate Bengaluru as State Capital Region and develop a comprehensive, technology-led city development program

# Set up charging stations, support 1,000 startups, convert BMTC buses into EVs

# Rs 30,000 crore for K-Agri fund to establish micro-cold storage facilities, five new agro-industry clusters and three new food processing parks

# Rs 1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Circuit

# Generate 10 lakh manufacturing jobs beyond Bengaluru by broadening the Production Linked Incentive scheme

With agency inputs.