Karnataka election 2023: BJP releases manifesto, promises voters Nandini milk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday released the saffron party's vision document for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka elections. Nadda released the manifesto in the presence of state BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on May 1.

According to the manifesto document, the party is focusing on six important aspects in its top promises — anna, abhaya, akshara, arogya, abhivruddhi and aadaaya.