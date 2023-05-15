Karnataka election 2023 | Sources hint at leadership change in BJP — Who could be the opposition leader

The BJP suffer suffered a huge defeat in the Karnataka Election 2023. The party won on 66 of the total 224 assembly seats in the state, failing to cross the majority mark.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel took "moral responsibility" for the party's polls debacle and offered to resign from the post, News 18 reported on Monday. The report quoted BJP sources as saying that Union minister and senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje might be in line to be the next state president.

A BJP functionary said that not just Kateel, the entire BJP unit from the morcha level, all the way to the top will be overhauled. "This will happen only after the central leadership analyses what went wrong and why voters were not convinced that the BJP should be in power," he was quoted as saying.

The party worker added that the BJP needs a strong organiser and leader who can ensure the party wins 25 of the 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Karnataka's incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the first to take responsibility. Speaking to the media after the results, Bommai said, "...I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for the general elections."

Who will be the next Karnataka BJP chief?

1. Shobha Karandlaje: The BJP is considering Karandlaje, a Vokkaliga, for the post of state president.

2. Basavaraj Bommai: The party also needs to keep the Lingayat support intact. In this situation, Bommai, a Lingayat and outgoing CM, seems to be a strong contender for the post.

3. S Suresh Kumar: He is a Brahmin and former Law Minister, who has been elected from Rajajinagar for multiple terms, is another strong contender.

4. Arvind Bellad: He is a young Lingayat MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West. His caste background, coupled with his strategy and organizational skills, has caught the attention of the central leadership.

5. V Sunil Kumar: He is a former minister and MLA from Karkala belonging to the influential Billava (Idiga) community, is also a contender.

6. BY Vijayendra: His name is also being floated in the political arena for the BJP top post. However, his lack of experience may be a disadvantage.

(With inputs from News 18)