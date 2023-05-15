Karnataka election 2023 | Sources hint at leadership change in BJP — Who could be the opposition leader

The BJP suffer suffered a huge defeat in the Karnataka Election 2023. The party won on 66 of the total 224 assembly seats in the state, failing to cross the majority mark.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel took "moral responsibility" for the party's polls debacle and offered to resign from the post, News 18 reported on Monday. The report quoted BJP sources as saying that Union minister and senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje might be in line to be the next state president.

A BJP functionary said that not just Kateel, the entire BJP unit from the morcha level, all the way to the top will be overhauled. "This will happen only after the central leadership analyses what went wrong and why voters were not convinced that the BJP should be in power," he was quoted as saying.

The party worker added that the BJP needs a strong organiser and leader who can ensure the party wins 25 of the 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.