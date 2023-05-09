English
Karnataka election 2023: A Modi-vated BJP, cautious Congress and hopeful JD(S) wait for voting day

By DP Satish  May 9, 2023 12:48:42 PM IST (Updated)

When Karnataka elections 2023 were declared on March 29, the ruling BJP had to face several challenges to mount a campaign. The entry of PM Modi changed that. He led a high-voltage campaign across the state, requesting people to vote for what the BJP calls “double-engine sarkar.”

As the hot May sun sets over the Arabian Sea on Monday evening, the high-voltage Karnataka Assembly election campaign, the likes of which the state has never seen, ends.

The ruling BJP, which was looking directionless in the beginning, got the Modi booster with the Prime Minister leading the campaign across the length and breadth of the vast state. The opposition Congress is confident of a victory but is cautiously optimistic in its optics. The third player JDS is hopeful of a hung Assembly that can help the Gowda clan form a coalition government.
