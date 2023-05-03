Breaking News
Bombay Burmah shares fall 6% on Go First exposure
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka election: BJP, Congress promise expensive freebies — Here's how much it will cost

Karnataka election: BJP, Congress promise expensive freebies — Here's how much it will cost

Karnataka election: BJP, Congress promise expensive freebies — Here's how much it will cost
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By News18.com  May 3, 2023 10:12:12 AM IST (Published)

The Congress has promised every household free electricity of up to 200 units every month. If we take the current electricity cost in Bengaluru as the base, the total cost is Rs 1,584.88 crore a month. Annually, minus taxes, it is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 19,018.56 crore.

It’s the Karnataka poll season, which also means it is a season of freebies. The Congress has announced freebies that may cost the state exchequer thousands of crores if the party wins the election and forms the next government in the state.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Its five poll guarantees include 200 units of free electricity to every Karnataka household, Rs 2,000 monthly to a woman of each family, free travel for women on state buses, Rs 3,000 for every graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for every diploma holder for two years and 10 kg free rice to every member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family.
Numberspeak: The Congress' promises
According to the All India Survey on Higher Education – 2020-21, Karnataka had 18.12 lakh undergraduate students in 2020-21. If we take that as the base number, on average, around six lakh students pass the final graduation degree exam each year, going by the usual standard of three-year courses in the country.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X