Karnataka election: BJP, Congress promise expensive freebies — Here's how much it will cost

The Congress has promised every household free electricity of up to 200 units every month. If we take the current electricity cost in Bengaluru as the base, the total cost is Rs 1,584.88 crore a month. Annually, minus taxes, it is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 19,018.56 crore.
It’s the Karnataka poll season, which also means it is a season of freebies. The Congress has announced freebies that may cost the state exchequer thousands of crores if the party wins the election and forms the next government in the state.
Its five poll guarantees include 200 units of free electricity to every Karnataka household, Rs 2,000 monthly to a woman of each family, free travel for women on state buses, Rs 3,000 for every graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for every diploma holder for two years and 10 kg free rice to every member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family.
Numberspeak: The Congress' promises
According to the All India Survey on Higher Education – 2020-21, Karnataka had 18.12 lakh undergraduate students in 2020-21. If we take that as the base number, on average, around six lakh students pass the final graduation degree exam each year, going by the usual standard of three-year courses in the country.