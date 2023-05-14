Karnataka election 2023: Biggest win for Congress since 1989

It's a big win for the Congress in Karnataka as it emerged victorious in 135 constituencies in the 224-member Assembly. The Congress comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 113 giving its best-ever performance since 1989 when it had won 178 seats. The party also saw its vote share increase to 42.9 percent from 38 percent in the 2018 state elections.

It's a big win for the Congress in Karnataka as it emerged victorious in 135 constituencies in the 224-member Assembly. The Congress comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 113 giving its best-ever performance since 1989 when it had won 178 seats. The party also saw its vote share increase to 42.9 percent from 38 percent in the 2018 state elections.

It's the second win for the grand old party in the state elections this year after Himachal Pradesh. The win in the southern state is essential ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh in November 2023 and Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party which wanted to break the jinx of no incumbent party returning to power won only 66 seats. Its vote share was similar to that of 2018 state polls at 36 percent. "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister & BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," said outgoing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the Prime Minister has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected! The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption. The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony."

Contrary to exit polls most of which predicted a hung House with Congress emerging as the single largest party, the party has gained an absolute majority in the state.

Karnataka witnessed a three-cornered contest with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress and JDS in most of the constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also fielded its candidates. There were some smaller parties in the fray in a few seats.

In 2018, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. There was also one independent member, while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) got one legislator each elected.

In the last elections, the Congress garnered a vote share of 38.04 percent, followed by the BJP (36.22 percent) and the JD(S) (18.36 percent).

With inputs from PTI