Karnataka election 2023: Biggest win for Congress since 1989

It's a big win for the Congress in Karnataka as it emerged victorious in 135 constituencies in the 224-member Assembly. The Congress comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 113 giving its best-ever performance since 1989 when it had won 178 seats. The party also saw its vote share increase to 42.9 percent from 38 percent in the 2018 state elections.
It's the second win for the grand old party in the state elections this year after Himachal Pradesh. The win in the southern state is essential ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh in November 2023 and Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024.
The Bharatiya Janata Party which wanted to break the jinx of no incumbent party returning to power won only 66 seats. Its vote share was similar to that of 2018 state polls at 36 percent. "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister & BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," said outgoing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.