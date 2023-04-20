Karnataka Election 2023 | BJP says Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi had a close link with Atiq Ahmed

BJP leaders shared multiple images and videos alleging close link between Pratapgarhi and late gangster Atiq Ahmed. IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted a video where Atiq Ahmed can be seen sharing stage with the Congress MP and heaping praises for him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, took objection to the inclusion of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election.

The BJP leaders shared multiple images and videos alleging a close link between Pratapgarhi and the late gangster Atiq Ahmed.

"Imran Pratapgarhi, Rahul Gandhi’s handpicked member of Rajya Sabha and Congress’s star campaigner in Karnataka, is an apologist of don and now murdered criminal Atik Ahmed," BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted.

Malviya also shared a video where Atiq Ahmed can be seen sharing the stage with the Congress MP and heaping praises for him.

"Gangster Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers... Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals," BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged.

Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said that the chairman of the Minority Department of All India Congress Committee has a very close relationship with "Atik Bhai" and "Ashraf Sahib".