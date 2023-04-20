Karnataka Election 2023 | BJP says Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi had a close link with Atiq Ahmed

BJP leaders shared multiple images and videos alleging close link between Pratapgarhi and late gangster Atiq Ahmed. IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted a video where Atiq Ahmed can be seen sharing stage with the Congress MP and heaping praises for him.
कुख्यात अपराधी अतीक अहमद का ‘छोटा भाई और दिल की धड़कन’ इमरान प्रतापगढ़ी अब कांग्रेस के लिए कर्नाटक में प्रचार करेगा…इमरान राहुल गांधी के खास हैं, राज्य सभा सांसद हैं और अतीक के मुरीद भी। pic.twitter.com/RUj64OpzN4— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 20, 2023
Meet Imran Pratapgarhi, Congress MP (Rajya Sabha) and chairman of the Minority Department of All India Congress Committee.His proximity to gangsters "Atik Bhai" and "Ashraf Sahib" is wellknown. It's a relationship that goes back in time.Here is Imran Pratapgarhi boasting that… pic.twitter.com/nFqMuNREy2— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) April 20, 2023