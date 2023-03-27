Karnataka election 2023: Check full first list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released the first list comprising 80 candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The Aam Aadmi Party released the first list comprising 80 candidates who will contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election 2023. The assembly has a total of 224 seats and the party is yet to finalise the remaining 144 candidates.

The party on March 20 said it will field candidates in all the 224 Assembly segments in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

The list features 13 advocates including Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, along with three doctors and four IT professionals, a party official announced. With an average of candidates being 46, AAP has pushed for a diverse list with new faces, they said.

Here's a full list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023:

Serial no. Candidate Constituency 1 Arjun Halagigoudar Terdal 2 Shivrayappa Jogin Badami 3 Ramesh Badanur Bagalkot 4 Sampath Kumar Shetti Athani 5 BM Chikkanagoudar Bailhongal 6 Mallikjan Nadaf Ramdurg 7 Basavaraj S Terdal Hubli-Dharwad East 8 Vikas Soppin Hubli-Dharwad Central 9 Manjunath Jakkannavar Kalghatgi 10 Anekal Doddiah Ron 11 MN Naik Byadgi 12 Hanumanthappa Kabbar Ranebennur 13 Deepak Malagar Basavakalyan 14 Bank Reddy Humnabad 15 Nasimuddin Patel Bidar South 16 Tukaram Narayanrao Hajare Bhalki 17 Baburao Adke Aurad 18 Dr. Raghavendra Chinchansur Gulbarga Rural 19 Siddharam Apparao Patil Gulbarga Dakshin 20 Syed Sajjad Ali Gulbarga Uttar 21 Gopal R Patil Indi 22 Sharanappa Sajjihola Gangawati 23 Dr. Subashchandra Sambaji Raichur Rural 24 D. Veeresh Kumar Yadav Raichur 25 Raja Shamsundar Nayak Manvi 26 Shivaputra Gandhal Lingsugur 27 Sangram Narayan Killedh Sindhanur 28 D Shankardasa Vijayanagara 29 Srinivas N Kudligi 30 Nagaraja H Harapanahalli 31 Jagadish B E Chitradurga 32 Govindraju Jagalur 33 Ganeshappa Durgad Harihar 34 Sridhar Patil Davanagere North 35 Tennis Krishna Turuvekere 36 Jayaramaiah Kunigal 37 Prabhuswamy Gubbi 38 Shashi Kumar Sira 39 Ramanjanappa N Pavagada 40 Rajan Gowda H S Sringeri 41 Agile Yogish Hassan 42 Anand Bhadravati 43 Nethtravathi T Shimoga 44 K Diwakar Sagar 45 Vijaynath Vittal Shetty Moodabidri 46 Santhosh Kamath Mangalore City South 47 Sumana Sullia 48 Daniel Karkala 49 Hitendra Naik Sirsi 50 BC Mahadevaswamy Malavalli 51 Bommaiah Mandya 52 Rajashekar Doddanna Periyapatna 53 Malavika Gubbivani Chamaraja 54 Dharmashree Narasimharaja 55 Siddaraju T. Narasipur 56 Ravikiran MN Magadi 57 Nanjappa Kalegowda Ramanagaram 58 Puttaraju Gowda Kanakapura 59 Sharatchandra Channapatna 60 Shivappa B K Devanahalli 61 Purushothama Doddaballapur 62 Gangabylappa B M Nelamangala 63 Madhu Seethappa Bagepalli 64 C Byreddy Chintamani 65 R Gagana Sukanya Kolar Gold Field 66 Ravishankar M Malur 67 Keerthan Kumar Dasarahalli 68 Shanthala Damle Mahalakshmi Layout 69 Suman Prashanth Malleshwaram 70 Manjunath Naidu Hebbal 71 Suresh Rathod Pulakeshinagar 72 Mohan Dasari C. V. Raman Nagar 73 Prakash Nedungadi Shivajinagar 74 K Mathai Shanti Nagar 75 BT Naganna Rajajinagar 76 Dr Ramesh Bellamkonda Vijay Nagar 77 Brijesh Kalappa Chickpet 78 Ajay Gowda Padmanabhanagar 79 Srinivas Reddy B.T.M. Layout 80 Sitaram Gundappa Bommanahalli

While the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the state, voting is expected to be held in April-end or May.

ALSO READ | Karnataka election 2023: Check full list of Congress candidates here

With agency inputs.