Karnataka election 2023: Check full first list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released the first list comprising 80 candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.
The Aam Aadmi Party released the first list comprising 80 candidates who will contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election 2023. The assembly has a total of 224 seats and the party is yet to finalise the remaining 144 candidates.
The party on March 20 said it will field candidates in all the 224 Assembly segments in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.
The list features 13 advocates including Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, along with three doctors and four IT professionals, a party official announced. With an average of candidates being 46, AAP has pushed for a diverse list with new faces, they said.
Here's a full list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023:
|Serial no.
|Candidate
|Constituency
|1
|Arjun Halagigoudar
|Terdal
|2
|Shivrayappa Jogin
|Badami
|3
|Ramesh Badanur
|Bagalkot
|4
|Sampath Kumar Shetti
|Athani
|5
|BM Chikkanagoudar
|Bailhongal
|6
|Mallikjan Nadaf
|Ramdurg
|7
|Basavaraj S Terdal
|Hubli-Dharwad East
|8
|Vikas Soppin
|Hubli-Dharwad Central
|9
|Manjunath Jakkannavar
|Kalghatgi
|10
|Anekal Doddiah
|Ron
|11
|MN Naik
|Byadgi
|12
|Hanumanthappa Kabbar
|Ranebennur
|13
|Deepak Malagar
|Basavakalyan
|14
|Bank Reddy
|Humnabad
|15
|Nasimuddin Patel
|Bidar South
|16
|Tukaram Narayanrao Hajare
|Bhalki
|17
|Baburao Adke
|Aurad
|18
|Dr. Raghavendra Chinchansur
|Gulbarga Rural
|19
|Siddharam Apparao Patil
|Gulbarga Dakshin
|20
|Syed Sajjad Ali
|Gulbarga Uttar
|21
|Gopal R Patil
|Indi
|22
|Sharanappa Sajjihola
|Gangawati
|23
|Dr. Subashchandra Sambaji
|Raichur Rural
|24
|D. Veeresh Kumar Yadav
|Raichur
|25
|Raja Shamsundar Nayak
|Manvi
|26
|Shivaputra Gandhal
|Lingsugur
|27
|Sangram Narayan Killedh
|Sindhanur
|28
|D Shankardasa
|Vijayanagara
|29
|Srinivas N
|Kudligi
|30
|Nagaraja H
|Harapanahalli
|31
|Jagadish B E
|Chitradurga
|32
|Govindraju
|Jagalur
|33
|Ganeshappa Durgad
|Harihar
|34
|Sridhar Patil
|Davanagere North
|35
|Tennis Krishna
|Turuvekere
|36
|Jayaramaiah
|Kunigal
|37
|Prabhuswamy
|Gubbi
|38
|Shashi Kumar
|Sira
|39
|Ramanjanappa N
|Pavagada
|40
|Rajan Gowda H S
|Sringeri
|41
|Agile Yogish
|Hassan
|42
|Anand
|Bhadravati
|43
|Nethtravathi T
|Shimoga
|44
|K Diwakar
|Sagar
|45
|Vijaynath Vittal Shetty
|Moodabidri
|46
|Santhosh Kamath
|Mangalore City South
|47
|Sumana
|Sullia
|48
|Daniel
|Karkala
|49
|Hitendra Naik
|Sirsi
|50
|BC Mahadevaswamy
|Malavalli
|51
|Bommaiah
|Mandya
|52
|Rajashekar Doddanna
|Periyapatna
|53
|Malavika Gubbivani
|Chamaraja
|54
|Dharmashree
|Narasimharaja
|55
|Siddaraju
|T. Narasipur
|56
|Ravikiran MN
|Magadi
|57
|Nanjappa Kalegowda
|Ramanagaram
|58
|Puttaraju Gowda
|Kanakapura
|59
|Sharatchandra
|Channapatna
|60
|Shivappa B K
|Devanahalli
|61
|Purushothama
|Doddaballapur
|62
|Gangabylappa B M
|Nelamangala
|63
|Madhu Seethappa
|Bagepalli
|64
|C Byreddy
|Chintamani
|65
|R Gagana Sukanya
|Kolar Gold Field
|66
|Ravishankar M
|Malur
|67
|Keerthan Kumar
|Dasarahalli
|68
|Shanthala Damle
|Mahalakshmi Layout
|69
|Suman Prashanth
|Malleshwaram
|70
|Manjunath Naidu
|Hebbal
|71
|Suresh Rathod
|Pulakeshinagar
|72
|Mohan Dasari
|C. V. Raman Nagar
|73
|Prakash Nedungadi
|Shivajinagar
|74
|K Mathai
|Shanti Nagar
|75
|BT Naganna
|Rajajinagar
|76
|Dr Ramesh Bellamkonda
|Vijay Nagar
|77
|Brijesh Kalappa
|Chickpet
|78
|Ajay Gowda
|Padmanabhanagar
|79
|Srinivas Reddy
|B.T.M. Layout
|80
|Sitaram Gundappa
|Bommanahalli
While the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the state, voting is expected to be held in April-end or May.
With agency inputs.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
