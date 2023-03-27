homepolitics NewsKarnataka election 2023: Check full first list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates

Karnataka election 2023: Check full first list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates

3 Min(s) Read

Mar 27, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released the first list comprising 80 candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The Aam Aadmi Party released the first list comprising 80 candidates who will contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election 2023. The assembly has a total of 224 seats and the party is yet to finalise the remaining 144 candidates.

The party on March 20 said it will field candidates in all the 224 Assembly segments in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.
The list features 13 advocates including Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, along with three doctors and four IT professionals, a party official announced. With an average of candidates being 46, AAP has pushed for a diverse list with new faces, they said.
Here's a full list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023:
Serial no.CandidateConstituency
1Arjun HalagigoudarTerdal
2Shivrayappa JoginBadami
3Ramesh BadanurBagalkot
4Sampath Kumar ShettiAthani
5BM ChikkanagoudarBailhongal
6Mallikjan NadafRamdurg
7Basavaraj S TerdalHubli-Dharwad East
8Vikas SoppinHubli-Dharwad Central
9Manjunath JakkannavarKalghatgi
10Anekal DoddiahRon
11MN NaikByadgi
12Hanumanthappa KabbarRanebennur
13Deepak MalagarBasavakalyan
14Bank ReddyHumnabad
15Nasimuddin PatelBidar South
16Tukaram Narayanrao HajareBhalki
17Baburao AdkeAurad
18Dr. Raghavendra ChinchansurGulbarga Rural
19Siddharam Apparao PatilGulbarga Dakshin
20Syed Sajjad AliGulbarga Uttar
21Gopal R PatilIndi
22Sharanappa SajjiholaGangawati
23Dr. Subashchandra SambajiRaichur Rural
24D. Veeresh Kumar YadavRaichur
25Raja Shamsundar NayakManvi
26Shivaputra GandhalLingsugur
27Sangram Narayan KilledhSindhanur
28D ShankardasaVijayanagara
29Srinivas NKudligi
30Nagaraja HHarapanahalli
31Jagadish B EChitradurga
32GovindrajuJagalur
33Ganeshappa DurgadHarihar
34Sridhar PatilDavanagere North
35Tennis KrishnaTuruvekere
36JayaramaiahKunigal
37PrabhuswamyGubbi
38Shashi KumarSira
39Ramanjanappa NPavagada
40Rajan Gowda H SSringeri
41Agile YogishHassan
42AnandBhadravati
43Nethtravathi TShimoga
44K DiwakarSagar
45Vijaynath Vittal ShettyMoodabidri
46Santhosh KamathMangalore City South
47SumanaSullia
48DanielKarkala
49Hitendra NaikSirsi
50BC MahadevaswamyMalavalli
51BommaiahMandya
52Rajashekar DoddannaPeriyapatna
53Malavika GubbivaniChamaraja
54DharmashreeNarasimharaja
55SiddarajuT. Narasipur
56Ravikiran MNMagadi
57Nanjappa KalegowdaRamanagaram
58Puttaraju GowdaKanakapura
59SharatchandraChannapatna
60Shivappa B KDevanahalli
61PurushothamaDoddaballapur
62Gangabylappa B MNelamangala
63Madhu SeethappaBagepalli
64C ByreddyChintamani
65R Gagana SukanyaKolar Gold Field
66Ravishankar MMalur
67Keerthan KumarDasarahalli
68Shanthala DamleMahalakshmi Layout
69Suman PrashanthMalleshwaram
70Manjunath NaiduHebbal
71Suresh RathodPulakeshinagar
72Mohan DasariC. V. Raman Nagar
73Prakash NedungadiShivajinagar
74K MathaiShanti Nagar
75BT NagannaRajajinagar
76Dr Ramesh BellamkondaVijay Nagar
77Brijesh KalappaChickpet
78Ajay GowdaPadmanabhanagar
79Srinivas ReddyB.T.M. Layout
80Sitaram GundappaBommanahalli
While the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the state, voting is expected to be held in April-end or May.
With agency inputs.
 
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
