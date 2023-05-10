Karnataka election 2023 | Zee-Matrize predicts Congress' triumph over BJP's only southern state

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll results, the Congress is expected to win a majority, with a projected range of 103-118 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to lose ground and secure the second position with 79-94 seats.

As voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections came to a close on Wednesday evening, several exit polls predicted a favorable outcome for the Congress party. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll results, the Congress is expected to win a majority, with a projected range of 103-118 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to lose ground and secure the second position with 79-94 seats.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to come in third place, with a projected range of 25-33 seats. Other parties are expected to win 2-5 seats.

According to the same exit poll, the projected vote percentages for the major political parties are as follows: Congress is expected to receive 41 percent of the total votes, followed by the BJP with 36 percent and JD(S) with 17 percent.

The remaining 6 percent of the votes are expected to be split between other parties.

Here is the projected number of seats that each political party is expected to win in the Karnataka Assembly elections:

Congress: 103-118

BJP: 79-94

JD (S): 25-33

Others: 2-5

The initial opinion poll for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections released by Zee News-Matrize, revealed that the BJP was found to be the most popular party, expected to secure between 103 and 115 seats. The second most popular choice was the Congress party, anticipated to win between 79 and 91 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) party was projected to win between 26 and 36 seats.