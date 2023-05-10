Karnataka election 2023 | Zee-Matrize predicts Congress' triumph over BJP's only southern state

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll results, the Congress is expected to win a majority, with a projected range of 103-118 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to lose ground and secure the second position with 79-94 seats.

As voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections came to a close on Wednesday evening, several exit polls predicted a favorable outcome for the Congress party. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll results, the Congress is expected to win a majority, with a projected range of 103-118 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to lose ground and secure the second position with 79-94 seats.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to come in third place, with a projected range of 25-33 seats. Other parties are expected to win 2-5 seats.

According to the same exit poll, the projected vote percentages for the major political parties are as follows: Congress is expected to receive 41 percent of the total votes, followed by the BJP with 36 percent and JD(S) with 17 percent.