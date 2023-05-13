Karnataka done & dusted, Congress faces new dilemma as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar race for CM hots up

The real battle for the Congress begins now as it faces the tough task of deciding its chief minister. So far, there are two top contenders — former chief minister and old warhorse Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief and trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar.

The comparison to Rajasthan cannot be missed when Sachin Pilot was the state Congress chief for almost four years and took the credit for the party’s win. However, Ashok Gehlot was the former chief minister and the party felt he had the support of majority MLAs and should be made the CM with Pilot as his deputy. Pilot had the backing of the Gandhis but that was not good enough to ensure that he became the chief minister.

In Karnataka, the situation is similar yet different. Let’s not forget that the term ‘Operation Kamala’ was coined here. Most of the MLAs are with Siddaramaiah who arguably remains the most charismatic and popular Congress leader. And as chief minister, he would ensure he keeps the flock together.

In addition, Siddaramaiah hails from the backward Kuruba community and together with a Dalit as party president, the narrative of the Congress as a party that cares for the downtrodden is something that can work in its favour for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While most in the party feel Siddaramaiah ticks the right boxes, Shivakumar is no less deserving. One, he has the complete support of the party. Two, in times of distress, as in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, he was the one who booked resorts for the party. DK’s supporters feel he is the best choice. Like in the case of Pilot, many of DK’s supporters feel if he is not made the chief minister, it would send the message that Congress doesn’t believe in new blood and generation change. However, the reality in Karnataka is that DK still has to get over the tag of being a largely Delhi-created leader who can wait for his time to come.

There is some proposal that a CM-Deputy CM formula can be worked out with Siddaramaiah as chief minister and DK as his deputy. But this would mean upsetting many other seniors like G Parameshwara. One thing is clear — Post the Rajasthan fiasco, the rotation system of CM-ship is something the party does not want to look at.

The Karnataka polls come close on the heels of the Lok Sabha elections as well. In the last LS elections, BJP had got 15 MPs from this area. The Congress hopes this could work for them in 2024, where North continues to be under the BJP wave.

A Congress leader told News18: “We don’t have to look only at the local picture. At the national level, we feel Siddaramaiah may ensure a good performance for the party in 2024. So why not him?”

But the counter to this is from a DK supporter: “How many Lok Sabha seats could Ashok Gehlot as CM get for the party from Rajasthan? Zero. So this argument makes no sense. DK has stuck by the party despite the BJP pressure.”

So, is there a possibility of a dark horse? When News18 had asked this of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he had said: “There is no dark horse. I want the party to win but anyone can become CM.”

This “anyone” is what is likely to make the party’s top leadership tear their hair.