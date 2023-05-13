Karnataka done & dusted, Congress faces new dilemma as Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar race for CM hots up

In Karnataka, the situation is similar yet different. Let’s not forget that the term ‘Operation Kamala’ was coined here. Most of the MLAs are with Siddaramaiah who arguably remains the most charismatic and popular Congress leader. And as chief minister, he would ensure he keeps the flock together.

The real battle for the Congress begins now as it faces the tough task of deciding its chief minister. So far, there are two top contenders — former chief minister and old warhorse Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief and trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar.

The comparison to Rajasthan cannot be missed when Sachin Pilot was the state Congress chief for almost four years and took the credit for the party’s win. However, Ashok Gehlot was the former chief minister and the party felt he had the support of majority MLAs and should be made the CM with Pilot as his deputy. Pilot had the backing of the Gandhis but that was not good enough to ensure that he became the chief minister.

In Karnataka, the situation is similar yet different. Let’s not forget that the term ‘Operation Kamala’ was coined here. Most of the MLAs are with Siddaramaiah who arguably remains the most charismatic and popular Congress leader. And as chief minister, he would ensure he keeps the flock together.