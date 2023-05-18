Karnataka Congress a 'winning team' | Check pictures shared by key leaders today

DK Shivakumar shared a picture ahead of the official announcement on the Karnataka CM post and wrote, "Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."

The deadlock surrounding the next Karnataka Chief Minister has finally come to an end as Congress has chosen Siddaramaiah for the top post after hectic negotiations. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar will be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The decision came after a series of meetings till late Wednesday night. Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal early Thursday morning.

Just before the official announcement, a photo shared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was given the responsibility of selecting the next Karnataka CM, indicated a solution to the deadlock.

In a picture shared on Twitter, Kharge was seen lifting hands of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. "Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas,” Kharge tweeted.

Randeep Surjewala called the trio, "The winning team!"

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met with KC Venugopal over breakfast prior to the announcement. They were joined by the state in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

Outside Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru, jubilant supporters of the Congress leader celebrated the news by distributing sweets and setting off firecrackers.

According to reports, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah held a series of meetings with party top brass.

Shivakumar finally agreed to be deputy chief minister of Karnataka after holding late-night parleys with Venugopal and Surjewala. Surjewala and Venugopal had met Kharge and held detailed discussions on Wednesday evening, News18 reported quoting a party source.

On Thursday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced at a press conference, confirming that Shivakumar will continue as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief till the 2024 Lok Sabha election is over.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader will be elected at the meeting of the MLAs in Bengaluru this evening. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Saturday, Venugopal announced.

Preparations are underway at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony will take place.