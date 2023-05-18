English
Karnataka Congress a 'winning team' | Check pictures shared by key leaders today

Karnataka Congress a 'winning team' | Check pictures shared by key leaders today

Karnataka Congress a 'winning team' | Check pictures shared by key leaders today
By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023

DK Shivakumar shared a picture ahead of the official announcement on the Karnataka CM post and wrote, "Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."

The deadlock surrounding the next Karnataka Chief Minister has finally come to an end as Congress has chosen Siddaramaiah for the top post after hectic negotiations. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar will be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The decision came after a series of meetings till late Wednesday night. Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal early Thursday morning.
Just before the official announcement, a photo shared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was given the responsibility of selecting the next Karnataka CM, indicated a solution to the deadlock.
