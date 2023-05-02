Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the sixth guarantee — "the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meet on the first day of the government formation". Here's what the party has in store for women, youth, farmers, the poor and the middle-class:

The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka election on Tuesday. The poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) focuses on the welfare of women, farmers, youth and the downtrodden.

"The Congress manifesto focuses on how to generate employment, empower the women, eradicate poverty and how to hold the hands of farmers," Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh said on Tuesday.

The Congress reiterated five guarantees in its poll manifesto — Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the sixth guarantee — "the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meet on the first day of the government formation".

Here's what the Karnataka Congress manifesto has in store for key groups:

Women

> Free travel in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses for women in Karnataka under the Shakti scheme

> Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family under Gruha Lakshmi Yojana

Youth and employment

> Yuva Nidhi will give Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders

> Fill up 2.5 lakh vacant government posts within a year

Poor and the middle-class

> 200 units of free power under the Gruha Jyothi

> Anna Bhagya offers free 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL (Below Poverty Line) families.

> To constitute Bharata Jodo social harmony committee in every gram panchayat.

Farmers

> Krishi Nidhi: Rs 1.50 lakh crore in five years for farmers' welfare

> Prakariti Vikopa Nidhi: Rs 5,000 crore (Rs 1,000 crore every year) in case of crop destruction

> Ensure MSP for coconut farmers and others

> Implement Milk Kranti, 1.5 crore ltr of milk production per day. Increase milk subsidy from Rs 5 to Rs 7 per litre.

> Interest-free loan up to Rs 3 lakh for purchase of good breed of cows and buf2falo

> Loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh for sheep/goat farmers

Legislative changes

> The Congress promised to repeal all "unjust laws and other anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power".

> Funds for Mathas

The Congress aims to allot Rs 1,000 crore for the restoration and renovation of minor temples and Mathas across the state of Karnataka.

Pension, salaries and other allowances

> Special allowance for police officers of Rs 5000 per month for police officials on night duty.

> All policemen will be given one-month extra salary annually.

> Sympathetically consider the extension of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to pensionable government employees who joined the service since 2006.

> Insurance of Rs 10 lakh to each "Pourakarmika" - those who carry out the cleaning of public places

> Dedicated hawker zones in all district headquarters and provide one-time grant of Rs 20,000 to street vendors to set up their own shops.

> Interest-free loan up to Rs 3 lakh for fisher women

> Rs 6,000 monthly subsidy to fishermen during fishing shutdown

> Rs 10,000 financial assistance to barge fishermen

> Congress hopes to allocate Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects in the next 5 years

Other promises

Corruption: The Congress promises to abolish corruption in PWD, RDPR, irrigation, UD , and power sector by bringing special laws to punish perpetrators.

Against 'hate-mongers': The Congress promised to take firm action against individuals and organisation for spreading hate. The party said decisive action will be taken, as per law, against organisation like Bajrang dal, Popular Front of India (PFI) or others "promoting enmity or hate".

Education: The Congress said it will form a State Education Policy to reject the National Education Policy (NEP), the Times of India reported.

Reservation

> Increase in the total reservation to 75 percent (from the current from 50 percent) and increase in the reservation of eligible communities.

Siddaramaiah said, "If we come to power, this time we will increase it (reservation cap)... We will increase reservations of Veerashaivas, Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Muslims and SC/ST." He said that under Indra Sawhney’s judgement, the reservation cap cannot breach 50 percent but under special circumstances, it can be increased.

> Implementation of OBC Census Report

Infrastructural development

> Build International exhibition centre

> Sport centre

> Ease-out model to address the issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru > Metro extension Metro extension

> International conference halls and convention centres

> Establish one Raitha Mall for each district