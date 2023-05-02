4 Min(s) Read
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the sixth guarantee — "the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meet on the first day of the government formation". Here's what the party has in store for women, youth, farmers, the poor and the middle-class:
The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka election on Tuesday. The poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) focuses on the welfare of women, farmers, youth and the downtrodden.
"The Congress manifesto focuses on how to generate employment, empower the women, eradicate poverty and how to hold the hands of farmers," Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh said on Tuesday.
The Congress reiterated five guarantees in its poll manifesto — Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the sixth guarantee — "the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meet on the first day of the government formation".