Business
Karnataka Congress ministers 'resign' to save government
Updated : July 08, 2019 01:54 PM IST
The resignation letters in Kannada were handed over to Siddaramaiah at a meeting of the party leaders and ministers held at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence here.
Trouble started on Saturday when 10 Congress and three JD-S lawmakers resigned expressing lack of confidence in the government.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more