Karnataka: Congress leader Shivakumar arrives in Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka's water resources minister D K Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai Wednesday morning to make a last-ditch attempt to pacify the rebel MLAs stationed here at a luxury hotel.

On his arrival, Shivakumar told reporters, "Let the Mumbai police or any other force be deployed. We have come to meet our friends. We are born together in politics and will die together."

12 MLAs — seven of Congress, three of JD(S) and two Independents are in the city since Saturday after resigning from the membership of the assembly and withdrawing support to the state's coalition government.