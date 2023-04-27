Breaking News
Raymond shares surge ahead of potential deal with GCPL
Karnataka Congress files complaint against Amit Shah for 'promoting enmity...maligning opposition'
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 10:42:03 AM IST (Published)

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, "The Union home minister said if the Congress comes to power, then there will be communal rights. How can he say this?"

The Karnataka Congress filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister V Somanna on Thursday for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition".

"The Union home minister said if the Congress comes to power, then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying.
