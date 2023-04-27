Karnataka Congress files complaint against Amit Shah for 'promoting enmity...maligning opposition'

1 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, "The Union home minister said if the Congress comes to power, then there will be communal rights. How can he say this?"
The Karnataka Congress filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister V Somanna on Thursday for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition".
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
"The Union home minister said if the Congress comes to power, then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!