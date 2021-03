The Karnataka unit of Congress on Wednesday started its 'Jana Dhwani' campaign and will cover 100 Assembly constituencies of the state. The padayatra will be held to highlight people's issues and failures.

"Padayatras to be held in all 100 Assembly seats to highlight people's issues and failures of the BJP government at state and Centre," Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said.

Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah were also present at the launch of the campaign.