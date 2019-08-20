Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa inducts 17 MLAs in first cabinet expansion, Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb lone woman minister

Karnataka's nearly three-week-old BJP ministry expanded on Tuesday with the induction of 17 legislators, including one independent, at a ceremony in Bengaluru.

The legislators who took the oath in Kannada were Govind M Karjol, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Laxman Savadi, Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa, Ramaiah Ashoka, B. Sriramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, CT Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, JC Madhudwamy, Chandrakantagouda Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle.

Jollie is the lone woman in the 18-member ministry, which includes the chief minister.

Of the 17 ministers, 16 belong to the BJP while one (Nagesh) is an independent from Mulbaga Assembly segment in the backward Kolar district, about 100 km east of Bengaluru.

Of the 16 BJP lawmakers, Poojari is the party's leader in the state Legislative Council while four â€” Narayan, Swamy, Chauhan and Jolle have become ministers for the first time.

Shettar was the BJP's third chief minister between September 2012 and May 2013, when the party was in power for the first time between 2008 and 2013.

Here is a brief profile of each of the newly appointed ministers in the Karnataka government:

Govind M Karjol

Representing the Mudhol constituency, Karjol is a three-term member of the legislative assembly of Karnataka. He has been an MLA since 2004, and was elected the deputy leader of the opposition on May 25, 2018. In addition, Karjol, 68, is the state vice president of BJP Karnataka.

Dr CN Ashwathnarayan

A three-time MLA from Bengaluruâ€™s Malleshwaram constituency, Dr Ashwathnarayan joined the BJP in 2004 and was elected to the state assembly in 2008. He was made the vice president of BJP, Bangalore District in 2009, and served as the stateâ€™s manifesto convener for the BJP in 2017. The Dr CN Ashwathnarayan Foundation gave scholarships to 5000 poor students in 2012. He also helped establish the Malleshwaram Sports Foundation the same year.

Laxman Savadi

An MLA from Athani, Savadi first represented the seat with the BJP in 2004. He retained this role twice, before being defeated by the Indian National Congressâ€™s Mahesh Kumathalli in 2018. Savadi served as the minister for cooperation in DV Sadananda Gowdaâ€™s government in 2011, but resigned on February 8, 2012 following the Karnataka video clip controversy.

Jagadish Shettar

Shettar was the 21st chief minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013, taking over from BS Yeddyurappa. He has previously served as the speaker as well as the leader of the opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Beginning his career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he held the position of state president for the BJP in 2005. He resigned as the governor of Karantaka following BJPâ€™s loss to Congress in the 2013 state elections, and, since 2018, has represented the Hubli-Dharwad Central seat in the Vidhan Sabha.

KS Eshwarappa

One of the two deputy chief ministers in the Shettar-led BJP government from 2012 to 2013, Eshwarappa, 71, was most recently the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. A senior leader of Karnatakaâ€™s BJP contingent, he is currently an MLA from Shimoga. He has been active since the Emergency, during which time he was arrested and detained in the Bellary Jail.

Ramaiah Ashoka

Alongside Eshwarappa, Ashoka was the other deputy chief minister in the Shettar administration. He held the ministry of transport under Yeddyurappaâ€™s government in 2008, and was later also given charge of the Karanataka home ministry. An MLA from Padmanabhanagar, he is one of BJPâ€™s most influential leaders in Bangalore, a city he served as the district in-charge (along with the town of Mandya). Most recently, Ashoka, 62, served as the deputy leader of the opposition from 2013 to 2018.

B Sreeramulu

Representing Chitradurga districtâ€™s constituency of Molakalmuru, Sreeramulu was the health and family welfare minister in the Yeddyurappa years. He burst onto the scene as Sushma Swarajâ€™s local aide in the 1999 Lok Sabha election, but lost the Assembly election from Bellary the same year. He resigned as an MLA and quit the BJP after the party allegedly ill-treated his mentor, Gali Janardhan Reddy. Sreeramulu then founded a regional party, the Badavara Shramikara Raithara (BSR) Congress in 2011, before re-joining the BJP in 2014.

S Suresh Kumar

Also imprisoned during the Emergency, Suresh Kumar graduated with a law degree from Bangalore University in 1980. He was elected as the corporator of the Bangalore Mahanagra Pallike in 1983, and to the state assembly four times, representing Rajajinagar. In the Yeddyurappa administration, he served as the minister of law, parliamentary affairs, urban development and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

V Somanna

Now BJP veteran, Somanna has been part of a fair share of political parties, winning five elections with the likes of the Janata Dal, INC, BJP, as well as an Independent. He is an MLA from the Govindarajanagar constituency, obtaining a massive victory in 2018 over Priya Krishna, who had beaten him in the 2009 election. He was also a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council from 2016 to 2018.

CT Ravi

Assuming office in 2004, Ravi is a four-time MLA from the Chikkamagaluru constituency. He was the minister for higher education under Jagadish Shettar between July 2012 and May 2013. Ravi, 52, was given charge of Dakshina Kannada and appointed special invitee to the BJP National Executive by Rajnath Singh. He has got medical and engineering colleges sanctioned for the Chikkamagaluru district.

Basavaraj Bommai

The son of former Karnataka chief minister SR Bommai, he started his career with the Janata Dal. He was a member of the state legislative council from Dharwad. He joined the BJP in 2008, and was elected an MLA from the Shiggaon constituency. Now 59, Bommai is a former minister for water resources, having held that position from 2008 to 2013. He has also served as the parliamentary secretary to the chief minister and the deputy leader of the opposition.

Kota Srinivas Poojary

A fairly recent entrant into state politics, Poojary became a member of the legislative council on January 15, 2016, representing the BJP. He was re-elected unopposed to that position in 2018, and in July that year, the 54-year-old was appointed as the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

JC Madhuswamy

Representing the BJP, Madhuswamy was elected in 2018 as an MLA from the constituency of Chikkanayakana Halli, defeating Santhosh Jayachandra from the INC and Suresh Babu from the Janata Dal (Secular) party. He is a former Janata Dal (United) leader.

ChandrakantagoudaÂ Patil

Patil was a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the BJP from 2004 to 2013, representing the constituency of Nargund. During the Sadananda Gowda administration, he served as the minister for women and child development. He resigned from his ministerial post, with Laxman Savadi, in February 2012 after the video clip scandal.

H Nagesh

Initially elected as an Independent MLA from the Mulbagal constituency in Kolar, Nagesh was one of the ministers who resigned from the JD(S)-INC coalition government of Karnataka. He served as the minister for small scale industries in the coalition, before submitting his resignation to Governer Vajubhai Vala on July 8 and announced his decision to join the BJP.

Prabhu Chauhan

Chauhan is a two-time member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, representing the constituency of Aurad. Aged 44, he is a member of the BJP. He infamously walked out of a review meeting in the Bidar zila panchayat in December 2016, expressing his disappointment with the committee for not taking his views and concerns seriously.

Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle