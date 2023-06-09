Karnataka | CM Siddaramaiah to kickstart free bus rides for women, to don role of a bus conductor

The stalwart Congress leader will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in capital Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to fulfil one of his key poll promises with the launch of the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel to women in state-run buses. As per the information, Siddaramaiah will don the role of a bus conductor on June 11.

The stalwart Congress leader will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in Bengaluru while his ministers and legislators would flag off the services in their respective districts and constituencies simultaneously.