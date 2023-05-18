Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

The Congress has called for its legislative party meeting on Thursday in Bengaluru. The oath taking ceremony will be held on May 20.

Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka chief minister, while DK Shivakumar will be his only deputy, said KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary -Organisation, during a Congress party press conference on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had confirmed the news, saying as it is in the larger interest of the party, so "why not". Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh said he was not too happy with the decision of the Congress party to not make his brother the CM. He added that the decision had been taken in the interest of the state and the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the consensus late on Wednesday night, the news agency added.

Venugopal said Shivakumar would continue as the president of KPCC till the end of the Parliamentary elections. The oath taking ceremony for the next CM and deputy CM would be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

Shivakumar later told a news outlet that Rahul Gandhi called him up and said "you all are at work together."

The Congress called for its legislative party meeting on Thursday in Bengaluru. Central observers from the All India Congress Committee are being told to reach the city for the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 17, Congress' Randeep Surjewala had said a decision on the next chief minister would be announced by today and new cabinet would be formed within 72 hours.