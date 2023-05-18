Siddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Congress has called for its legislative party meeting today, May 18, in Bengaluru. The oath taking ceremony will be held on May 20.

Siddaramaiah is likely to be the next Karnataka chief minister, while DK Shivakumar will be his deputy, news agency CNN-News18 reported, quoting sources.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the consensus late on Wednesday night, the news agency added.

