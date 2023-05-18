English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSiddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah likely to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 6:53:45 AM IST (Published)

Congress has called for its legislative party meeting today, May 18, in Bengaluru. The oath taking ceremony will be held on May 20.

Siddaramaiah is likely to be the next Karnataka chief minister, while DK Shivakumar will be his deputy, news agency CNN-News18 reported, quoting sources.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the consensus late on Wednesday night, the news agency added.
The oath taking ceremony for the next CM and deputy CM would be held in Bengaluru on May 20.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X