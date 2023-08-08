Siddaramaiah meets Congress MLAs for second day amid brewing discontent

The CM is said to have explained to the MLAs the implementation of the five 'guarantee schemes' (poll promises) will leave very little finance with the state government for other developmental projects this year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held discussions with Congress legislators from six districts amid reports of discontent brewing within the party. The two-time CM held meetings with MLAs regarding development work in their constituencies and the functioning of the government.

As per PTI, on the second consecutive day of the meeting, the CM met MLAs from Belagavi, Haveri, Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal and Kalaburagi districts. On Monday, he met MLAs from Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Ballari and Dharwad.

"The chief minister held a discussion with ministers and MLAs of districts at the Home Office 'Krishna'. They discussed the development of respective constituencies, grants and preparation for Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was present," his office said in a statement.

Sources said that the legislators discussed the lack of allocation of funds to their constituencies and promises made ahead of the polls.

The CM is said to have explained to the MLAs the implementation of the five 'guarantee schemes' (poll promises) will leave very little finance with the state government for other developmental projects this year.

The meeting gains significance amid brewing discontent within the ruling party, with as many as 30 legislators reportedly having written to the party leadership recently, expressing concern over the non-implementation of development works in their constituencies.

-With inputs from PTI