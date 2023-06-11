Free bus ride for women in Karnataka from today, CM launches Shakti Yojana

The scheme which offers free bus ride to women in the state, was launched by Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at Vidhan Sabha today.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, June 11, inaugurated first of the five poll guarantees, 'Shakti' scheme, offering free travel in government buses for women in the state. According to the officials, this free travel service will benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers every day and would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 4,051.56 crore annually.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at Vidhan Sabha, where the logo of the Shakti scheme was unveiled and Shakti smart cards were symbolically issued to five women.

The scheme is available for women, who are domiciled in Karnataka, for the journey within the State limits after 1 pm today. The scheme will provide free rides for women and girl students of the state in government buses, from the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of Karnataka legislature and secretariat here.