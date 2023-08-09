Karnataka CM holds meeting with Congress MLAs for third straight day

The MLAs present in the meeting are said to have spoken about the completion of ongoing projects, the allocation of funds to their constituencies, and about the fulfilment of promises made to the people.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a discussion with his party legislators from various districts for the third consecutive day. As per the report by PTI, he is said to have assured his MLAs of addressing their concerns and releasing funds for development works.

Siddaramaiah held interaction with MLAs from eight districts - Kodagu, Davangere, Ramanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara and Chikkaballapura.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held meetings with MLAs from Ballari, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts.

The MLAs present in the meeting are said to have spoken about the completion of ongoing projects, the allocation of funds to their constituencies, and about the fulfilment of promises made to the people.

The meeting gains significance amid brewing discontent within the ruling party, with as many as 30 legislators reportedly having written to the state leadership.

Also Read:Siddaramaiah meets Congress MLAs for second day amid brewing discontent

-With inputs from PTI