The Karnataka Congress is ready with a 50:50 formula or the power-sharing formula for the appointment of a chief minister in the southern state, according to sources on Wednesday. The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 with a thumping majority at 135 of the 224 seats. However, choosing a chief minister seemed to be a major issue before the party with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah locking horns as the primary contenders for the post.
As speculations are rife, sources in the News 18 highlighted some possibilities and outcomes of the back-to-back meeting of the Congress leader that has been happening for the last two days. As the official announcement on the chief minister is still awaited, here's what sources said:
1. Siddaramaiah will become the Karnataka Chief Minister
2. DK Shivakumar will be the Deputy Chief Minister
3. DK Shivakumar to get power, water ministry, said sources
4. DK Shivakumar to remain KPCC chief for Lok Sabha Polls
5. DK Shivakumar to take over as chief minister after 2.5 years
Amid these claims, supporters of Siddaramaiah were seen celebrating outside and bursting firecrackers, while supporters of DK Shivakumar protested, demanding that he should be made CM for five years.
Earlier in the day, both the leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter. According to News 18, former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi told Shivakumar that sacrifices and loyalty will not go unrewarded.
Meanwhile, an MLA told News 18 that Siddaramaiah claimed the support of a majority of MLAs and Rahul Gandhi is of the view that whoever gets the maximum votes should be made the CM.
Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday that the state will have a new cabinet in the next 48-72 hours. "Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you," he said.
The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place at 3:30 on Thursday, sources said. They said the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has been directed to unofficially prepare for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka CM on Thursday.
