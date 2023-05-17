Earlier in the day, both the leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the appointment of a chief minister in the state.

The Karnataka Congress is ready with a 50:50 formula or the power-sharing formula for the appointment of a chief minister in the southern state, according to sources on Wednesday. The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 with a thumping majority at 135 of the 224 seats. However, choosing a chief minister seemed to be a major issue before the party with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah locking horns as the primary contenders for the post.

As speculations are rife, sources in the News 18 highlighted some possibilities and outcomes of the back-to-back meeting of the Congress leader that has been happening for the last two days. As the official announcement on the chief minister is still awaited, here's what sources said: