Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures of fulfilling people's aspirations, to release order on guarantee schemes today

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy CM, respectively, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in the state on May 20

The newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections.

The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah added that his government will give administration as expected by the people of Karnataka.

"We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself," Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister.

After taking oath as new Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Saturday declared that his government would fulfil the aspirations of the people.

"The people want a change. I will get approval from the cabinet and release the order today on all five guarantees (freebies promised in manifesto)," he said while addressing the huge gathering.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in the state. The eight cabinet ministers also took oaths.

"This is the assurance by the new Congress government to the people of Karnataka. I also promise that all assurances of the Congress manifesto would be fulfilled as well," he said.

Siddaramaiah described the victory of Congress as the victory of the people of Karnataka. With the blessings of people, Congress has come to power. The Congress had started campaigning from Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state and it is one of the main reasons for the party to come to power.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and and other national leaders have campaigned in Karnataka. "I would like to thank all of them," he said.

The oath of office was administered to the two leaders by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a ceremony at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

This is the second tenure for Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister. He previously served between 2013 and 2018.

While he took oath as the 24th Chief Minister in the name of God, Shivakumar took in the name of his spiritual guru Shri Gangadhara Ajja.

While G. Parameshwara took the oath of office in the name of the Constitution, veteran Congress leaders K.H. Muniyappa and K.J George took oath in the name of God.

Satish Jarkiholi took the oath in the name of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar. Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and M.B. Patil took oath in the name of the God.

Ramalinga Reddy was sworn in as the cabinet minister but he did not take oath in anyone's name. While, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan took the oath in the name of Allah and his mother. He took an oath in English.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues also.

All national leaders joined and raised their hands on the platform and conveyed the message of solidarity.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Dy CM Tejaswi Yadav, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yachury, CPI General Secretary D. Raja, NCP veteran Sharad Pawar were among the prominent politicians who attended the event.

Tamil Nadu super star Kamal Hassan, Kannada super star Shivaraj Kumar, popular actor Duniya Vijay, actress-turned-politician Ramya aka Divyaspandana, actress Nishvika Naidu, senior actress-turned-politician Umashree and film director, producer V. Rajendra Singh Babu attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies)