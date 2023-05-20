English
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures of fulfilling people's aspirations, to release order on guarantee schemes today

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 3:48:01 PM IST (Published)

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy CM, respectively, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in the state on May 20

The newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections.

The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah added that his government will give administration as expected by the people of Karnataka.
"We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself," Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister.
