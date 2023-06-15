Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of choking free rice scheme — Tejaswi Surya hits back

On June 13, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution issued a directive to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to stop the sale of rice to states (other than the Northeast) from its stocks. The Karnataka government is set to roll out its free rice scheme from July 1.

Ahead of the July 1 launch of the Karnataka government’s free rice scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, June 15, accused the Union government of deliberately trying to scuttle the initiative by directing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to stop the direct sale of rice to most state governments.

Now, the FCI has clarified that the quantities were reduced to ensure a wider reach of the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic), according to a CNN-News18 report. Further, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya has entered the fray saying the same rule applies to all states, including BJP-ruled ones.

“The Union Ministry of Food and PDS wrote a letter to Food Corporation of India, on June 13, 2023, directing the sale of Wheat and rice under Open Market Sale Scheme – Domestic, in the open market and the letter also directed to discontinue the sale of rice and wheat to the States except North Eastern States,” CM Siddaramaiah tweeted sharing a copy of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to FCI.

“FCI may liquidate rice under Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) (OMSS-D) to Private Parties from central pool stock, as per requirement, in order to moderate prices. The sale of wheat and rice under OMSS(D) for State Governments is discontinued,” the directive from the ministry read.

Karnataka BJP MP Tejaswi Surya hit back in Twitter with, "They are free to purchase it from open market. No one is stopping them."

"Many BJP states, including UP, which have their own food grain district scheme will have to purchase from open market. This is definitely not a case of singling out and discriminating Karnataka," Surya tweeted.

What is the ‘free rice row’?

Ahead of the state polls in Karnataka, Congress promised five guarantees (schemes), which were to be implemented on priority after the party comes to power.

One of the five guarantees was the expansion of the Anna Bhagya Scheme, under which the party promised to increase the amount of free rice given to below-poverty-line (BPL) cardholders from the existing 5 kg to 10 kg.

After coming to power, the Siddaramaiah-helmed Congress government planned to launch the scheme on July 1.

For this, his government had sought 2.28 lakh metric tonnes (MT) foodgrains from the FCI, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah . The Cabinet had cleared the proposal last week and in two letters dated June 12, the FCI also agreed to supply 2.22 lakh MT of foodgrains.

However, on June 13, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution issued a directive to the FCI to stop the sale of rice to states from its stocks.

After the directive was issued, Siddaramaiah said, “The Union government has taken a political decision fearing that this scheme will bring good name to the Congress government in Karnataka.”

Meanwhile, as per a CNN-News18 report, the FCI has provided a clarification to the stoppage of direct sales to state governments.

The FCI has said the quantity of foodgrains was reduced to accommodate more small and marginal buyers.

It was done to ensure a wider reach of the OMSS-D scheme and the move will allow the release of stock sold under the scheme to the general public.

With FCI stopping the sale of rice to Karnataka, doubts are being raised about the launch of the state government’s scheme.

However, as per an Indian Express report, the Karnataka government has approached friendly states like Chhattisgarh and Telangana to procure the required food grains.