Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of choking free rice scheme — Tejaswi Surya hits back
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 7:07:01 PM IST (Updated)

On June 13, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution issued a directive to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to stop the sale of rice to states (other than the Northeast) from its stocks. The Karnataka government is set to roll out its free rice scheme from July 1.

Ahead of the July 1 launch of the Karnataka government’s free rice scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, June 15, accused the Union government of deliberately trying to scuttle the initiative by directing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to stop the direct sale of rice to most state governments.

Now, the FCI has clarified that the quantities were reduced to ensure a wider reach of the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic), according to a CNN-News18 report. Further, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya has entered the fray saying the same rule applies to all states, including BJP-ruled ones.
“The Union Ministry of Food and PDS wrote a letter to Food Corporation of India, on June 13, 2023, directing the sale of Wheat and rice under Open Market Sale Scheme – Domestic, in the open market and the letter also directed to discontinue the sale of rice and wheat to the States except North Eastern States,” CM Siddaramaiah tweeted sharing a copy of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to FCI.
